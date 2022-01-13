Strike looms at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines
Jan. 13, 2022 4:53 PM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)HMYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) faces the prospect of a strike at its three South African mines after four unions negotiating together are granted a certificate to strike after a dispute over a new wage deal.
- The dispute was declared late in 2021 after wage talks deadlocked between the company and the unions, including the National Union of Mineworkers.
- Sibanye's final offer would have seen a monthly increase of 520 South African rand in year one for the lowest-paid worker categories, followed by 610 rand in year two and 640 in year three.
- But the unions are seeking increases similar to Harmony Gold's (NYSE:HMY) agreement last year that includes monthly increases for the lowest-paid categories of 1,000 rand per month in each of the three years covered by the deal.
- A strike notice has not yet been issued; the certificate to strike is valid for 12 months.
- Sibanye-Stillwater is an undervalued stock, Pearl Gray Equity writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.