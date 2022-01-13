China to launch blockchain infrastructure to support NFT deployment, report says
- With the help of China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network, the country expects to introduce blockchain infrastructure to support non-fungible token deployment, the South China Morning Post reports.
- This comes when cryptocurrency transactions are illegal in China, though NFTs - which are different to digital tokens like bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD), "have no legal issue," Red Date technology Chief Executive He Yifan told the South China Morning Post in an interview.
- The infrastructure, dubbed BSN-Distributed Digital Certificate, will offer application programming interfaces for entities or individuals so they can build their own portals or applications to manage NFTs. Note that only Chinese yuan is allowed for transactions.
- BSN-DDC will integrate 10 chains, including the adapted version of ether (ETH-USD) and corda, He Yifan told the South China Morning Post.
- Keep in mind that Ant Group (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) are the first Chinese tech giants to embrace NFTs.
- Some NFT stocks include: Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT), Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR), Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW).
