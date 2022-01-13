Microsoft hires law firm to dig into software giant's sexual harassment policies
Jan. 13, 2022 5:31 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said Thursday that it will abide by a proposal approved by the software giant's shareholders and launch a review of the company's sexual harassment policies.
- In a statement, Microsoft's (MSFT) board said it has hired the law firm of Arent Fox to conduct the review and present the findings to the company this spring. Microsoft's (MSFT) management will then use the findings as a basis for implementing a plan to act on the law firm's report.
- Among the topics that the review will include are the release of a public transparency report on Microsoft's (MSFT) sexual harassment and gender discrimination policies, data on the number of harassment cases that have been investigated at by the company, and how those cases were resolved, and steps Microsoft (MSFT) has taken to hold executives and employees accountable for sexual or gender discrimination practices.
- "We’re committed not just to reviewing the report but learning from the assessment so we can continue to improve the experiences of our employees," said Microsoft (MSFT) Chief Executive Satya Nadella, in a statement announcing the review plans.
- The review comes after years of various charges made mostly by female Microsoft (MSFT) employees about sexual harassment in the company's workplace settings.
- Prior to Microsoft (MSFT) announcing the harassment policy review, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a research report Thursday that the company could reach a $3 trillion market valuation within the next year as its cloud business continues to grow.