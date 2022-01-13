SAP jumps 2% on prelim Q4, FY21 results
Jan. 13, 2022 5:32 PM ETSAP SE (SAP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- SAP (NYSE:SAP) has climbed +2.27% in after-hours trading after reporting preliminary results for Q4 and FY21.
- The software firm delivered record cloud performance, with cloud revenue up 28% Y/Y (+24% at constant currencies) to €2.61B in Q4. SAP S/4HANA cloud revenue grew 65% to €329M, while cloud and software revenue was up 6% to €6.99B.
- Current cloud backlog accelerated faster than anticipated, up 32% to €9.45B (+26% at constant currencies).
- Meanwhile, software licenses revenue fell 14% Y/Y to €1.46B.
- Q4 total revenue came at €7.98B (+6% Y/Y), IFRS EPS fell 23% to €1.24 and non-IFRS EPS increased 10% to €1.86.
- In FY21, the company hit the high end of its revised cloud revenue outlook range and exceeded its cloud and software revenue outlook range.
- Non-IFRS cloud revenue was up 19% to €9.59B at constant currencies, hitting the high end of the revised full year outlook (€9.4 to €9.6B non-IFRS at constant currencies).
- Cloud and software revenue was up 5% to €24.41B at constant currencies, exceeding the revised full year outlook (€23.8 – 24.2 billion non-IFRS at constant currencies).
- FY21 total revenue came at €28.23B (+3% Y/Y at constant currencies) and non-IFRS EPS increased 25% to €6.74.
- FY22 Outlook: SAP expects €11.55 – 11.85B non-IFRS cloud revenue at constant currencies (2021: €9.42B), up 23% to 26% at constant currencies; €25.0 – 25.5B non-IFRS cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (2021: €24.08B), up 4% to 6% at constant currencies; and €7.8 – 8.25B non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (2021: €8.23B), flat to down 5% at constant currencies.