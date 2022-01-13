Century Casinos to sell land & building in Calgary, Alberta for C$8.1M

Jan. 13, 2022 5:39 PM ETCNTYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Century Casinos' (NASDAQ:CNTY) subsidiary Century Resorts Alberta (NASDAQ:CRA) will sell the land and building it owns in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Rowanwood Financial Properties for C$8.1M.
  • The buyer paid C$0.7M related to the sale; the remaining C$7.4M will be paid on closing.
  • In 2020, CRA sold the casino operations of Century Casino Calgary located on the property.
  • CRA had continued to operate Century Sports, which is located on a portion of the property.
  • On closing, CRA will stop operating Century Sports and will transfer the lease agreement for the casino premises to Rowanwood Financial.

  • The transaction is expected to close within 30 days.

