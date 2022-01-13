Eagle Point Credit prices $87M public offering of notes due 2029
Jan. 13, 2022 5:45 PM ETECCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) prices an underwritten public offering of $87M aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% notes due 2029, which will result in net proceeds of ~$83.9M.
The 2029 notes will mature on Jan. 31, 2029 and may be redeemed in whole or in part on or after Jan. 31, 2025.
The notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.375% per year, payable quarterly, with the first interest payment on Mar. 31.
ECC also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $13M aggregate principal amount of 2029 notes to cover overallotments, if any.
The offering is expected to close on Jan. 24.
The notes are expected to list on the NYSE under the symbol “ECCV.”