Calm returns to Kazakhstan - Kazatomprom provides update

Jan. 13, 2022 5:46 PM ETCVX, CCJ, URABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments

City landscape on a background of snow-capped Tian Shan mountains in Almaty Kazakhstan

Mathias Rhode/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kazatomprom, the world's largest producer of uranium, provided an update to the market this morning; having navigated the recent crisis without a disruption to production, Kazatomprom indicated near-term supply chain risks are no longer a concern.
  • Earlier this week Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported that the company was increasing production at the giant Tengiz field, after interruptions were reported the prior week.
  • Though the Kazakh Government resigned on January 5th, a new Government was appointed and functional as of January 11th.
  • This morning it was reported that Russian troops began leaving Kazakhstan, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced their mission was complete and stability had returned to the former Soviet nation.
  • Though the near-term threat to energy supplies appears muted, the recent crisis highlighted a unique concentration risk in the global uranium market (NYSEARCA:URA) (NYSE:CCJ) that is unlikely to be soon forgotten.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.