Calm returns to Kazakhstan - Kazatomprom provides update
Jan. 13, 2022 5:46 PM ETCVX, CCJ, URABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Kazatomprom, the world's largest producer of uranium, provided an update to the market this morning; having navigated the recent crisis without a disruption to production, Kazatomprom indicated near-term supply chain risks are no longer a concern.
- Earlier this week Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported that the company was increasing production at the giant Tengiz field, after interruptions were reported the prior week.
- Though the Kazakh Government resigned on January 5th, a new Government was appointed and functional as of January 11th.
- This morning it was reported that Russian troops began leaving Kazakhstan, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced their mission was complete and stability had returned to the former Soviet nation.
- Though the near-term threat to energy supplies appears muted, the recent crisis highlighted a unique concentration risk in the global uranium market (NYSEARCA:URA) (NYSE:CCJ) that is unlikely to be soon forgotten.