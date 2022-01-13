Fed's Daly says hiking interest rates in March is 'quite reasonable' - Reuters
Jan. 13, 2022 5:57 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- In the wake of surging inflation and a "booming" labor market, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly says it may be appropriate to hike interest rates in March, she told Reuters in an interview.
- "Lifting off in March when you have an unemployment rate of 3.9%, and an inflation rate that's north of our price stability goal of average 2% inflation, to me seems a quite reasonable thing," Daly explains to Reuters.
- Recall that consumer price inflation jumped 7% in December for the first time since 1982 - well above the Fed's average inflation target - conflicting with the central bank's price stability mandate.
- "Lifting off and withdrawing some of the emergency accommodation we've offered the economy is actually an appropriate thing to do," Daly told Reuters.
- Daly joins a raft of Fed policymakers, including Philadelphia Fed's Patrick Harker and Richmond Fed's Neel Kashkari that have recently come out to say that they could see Fed hikes coming as soon as March.
- Earlier, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she's confident that policy actions will tame inflation.