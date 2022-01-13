Energy Department names six companies winners of crude oil sales
Jan. 13, 2022 5:55 PM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)MPC, PSX, XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Valero (NYSE:VLO) are among six companies selected by the U.S. Energy Department in its sale of 18M barrels of strategic crude oil reserves, Reuters reports.
- Valero was the largest bidder with more than 8M barrels, while the other buyers were Exxon, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Motiva Enterprises and Gunvor.
- The oil market rally is going strong, despite the Biden administration's move in November to try to curb rising crude prices by accelerating a previously approved sale of barrels and loan out another 32M barrels.