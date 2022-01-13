Hot Stocks: KBH inspires homebuilders; F hits $100B; SPCE plunges; TPG rises in debut; GRWG sets low
Jan. 13, 2022 6:09 PM ETFord Motor Company (F), TPGKBH, MTH, PHM, BZH, SPCE, GRWGBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Worries about an aggressive Federal Reserve came roaring back into the market on Thursday, with stocks posting notable declines after a couple of days of relative calm. The Nasdaq led the retreat, falling 2.5%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.4%.
- Homebuilding stocks were able to withstand the overall downward pressure, however. A blockbuster quarterly update from KB Home (NYSE:KBH) prompted a sector-wide advance. Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) and Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) all gained as well.
- Ford (NYSE:F) was also immune to the general gloom on Wall Street. Optimism about the company's prospects in the electric vehicle sector pushed shares to a new 52-week high, with the automaker topping $100B in market cap for the first time in its more than 60 years as a public company.
- Elsewhere, investors cheered the addition of private equity firm TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) to the public market. The stock posted a double-digit percentage gain in its post-IPO debut.
- Looking at some of the day's major decliners, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) recorded a notable slide after announcing the sale of convertible notes. Meanwhile, a lowered outlook prompted GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to wilt to a new low.
Sector In Focus
- Strong earnings from KB Home (KBH) gave a lift to the homebuilding sector, allowing it to buck the overall negative trend in the broader markets.
- KBH reported a quarterly profit that rose from last year and beat analysts' expectations. Revenue rose 41% from last year. The company also gave an upbeat forecast, predicting housing revenues of $7.2B-$7.6B for 2022.
- Bolstered by the news, KBH soared nearly 17% on the session, jumping above recent resistance to reach its highest level since May.
- Other parts of the sector received a boost as well. Meritage Homes (MTH) rose nearly 6%, while PulteGroup (PHM) advanced 3.5%. Beazer Homes (BZH) climbed 2%.
Standout Gainer
- TPG (TPG), a private equity fund run by David Bonderman, advanced 15% in its market debut on Thursday, the first major test of the IPO market in 2022.
- The company priced an IPO of nearly 34M shares at $29.50 per share. The transaction raised just over $1B.
- TPG opened at $33 and added to its gains late in the session, at one point touching a high of $34.99. Shares moderated slightly before the close, ending the day at $34. This represented an advance of $4.50 compared to the original IPO price.
Standout Loser
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE) plunged nearly 19% after it announced a plan to raise capital through the sale of convertible notes.
- The Richard Branson-founded space tourism company said it plans to sell $425M of the notes in a private offering. The convertible senior notes have a maturity date of 2027.
- The firm said it would use the funds for working capital and capex, in part to accelerate the development of its fleet of spacecraft.
- Worries that the convertible notes would eventually lead to a dilution of stock caused the stock to drop $2.34 to close the session at $10.03. This was off an intraday 52-week low of $10.02 set just before the close.
- During a volatile 2021, SPCE spiked to a 52-week high of $62.80 early last year and then challenged those levels again in June. However, since then, the stock has suffered steady selling pressure.
- The stock is down nearly 70% over the past six months.
Notable New High
- Ford (F) continued the strength it has seen in the early days of 2022, adding another 2% and setting a new 52-week high. Further hope that the iconic automaker can make a smooth transition into an electric future sent the stock higher.
- The stock closed above the $100B market cap level -- still about a tenth of rival Tesla but still the first time the 119-year-old firm has topped this milestone.
- F may have gotten a boost from news out TSLA, which declined about 7% on signs that the release of its Cybertruck product might be pushed out to 2023.
- F climbed 56 cents on the session to close at $25.02. Earlier in the day, the stock recorded an intraday 52-week high of $25.87.
- Shares of F have advanced about 146% over the past year.
Notable New Low
- GrowGeneration (GRWG) lowered its outlook for fiscal 2021, sparking an 11% drop in its share price and sending the stock to a fresh 52-week low.
- The hydroponic and organic garden center supplier said it now expects revenue for the year to reach between $420M and $422M. This represented a reduced forecast compared to the $455M to $475M that it had previously expected.
- Analysts had already expressed doubts that the firm could make its previous target but were still surprised by the extent GRWG was forced to slash its guidance. Wall Street experts had generally projected a total of around $435M.
- For Q4, the company said it will likely report a top-line figure between $88M and $90M. This is below analysts' consensus, which calls for a number around $103M.
- GRWG ended the session at $9.90, a retreat of $1.20. This finish marked only a slight improvement from an intraday 52-week low of $9.82 reached earlier in the day.
