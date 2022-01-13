Rio Tinto ripped for 'corporate governance failures' by activist shareholder
Jan. 13, 2022 1:28 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO), TRQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -0.2%) activist investor Pentwater Capital is again criticizing Rio Tinto (RIO -0.5%) for "ongoing corporate governance breaches," alleging a conflict of interest involving Rio board member Ngaire Woods, Dean of Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government.
- Pentwater says Oxford has an "overly cozy relationship" with Rio Tinto and condemns Woods for donations the school of government has accepted from the company.
- The hedge fund goes on to say that "it increasingly appears that Rio Tinto intends to saddle [Turquoise Hill] minority shareholders with the burden of financing the $2.3B of debt forgiveness that Rio has offered the Government of Mongolia" regarding the Oyu Tolgoi mine.
- Rio shares are little changed today, but their 13% gain so far this year can be attributed mostly to the strength of iron ore prices, as well as flows out of BHP in London as its rival prepares to leave the FTSE, Jefferies analysts say.
- "We prefer pure-play copper and aluminum producers over iron ore miners, but we do believe iron ore and Rio can continue to outperform in the near term," Jefferies says.
- Helped in part by heavy rains that have disrupted Brazilian supply, iron ore has rallied to its highest prices in three months.