Honda, LG Energy plan up to $3.5B U.S. battery plant JV
Jan. 13, 2022 7:54 PM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC), LGCLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and South Korea's LG Energy (OTCPK:LGCLF) plan to build a battery-making joint venture project in the U.S. that could cost as much as 4T won, or nearly $3.5B, Reuters reports, citing the Maeil Business Newspaper.
- The potential battery JV could strive for annual production capacity of as much as 40 GWh of batteries, enough to power 600K electric vehicles, according to the report, which does not include details such as when the JV would be built and begin operations.
- LG Energy, LG Chem's battery subsidiary, owns a 20%-plus share of the global electric vehicle battery market and supplies Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen and others.
- LG Energy, which has battery production sites in the U.S., China, South Korea, Poland and Indonesia, says it plans to invest 5.6T won in North America to build production capacity of more than 160 GWh in the region by 2025.
- Honda recently reported U.S. total sales fell 23% Y/Y to 105K units in December, but rose nearly 9% to 1.46M units for full-year 2021.