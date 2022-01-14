Tiger Woods-backed SPAC files to raise $150M in IPO
Jan. 13, 2022 9:47 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sports & Health Tech Acquisition Corp., a SPAC backed by Tiger Woods has filed to raise $150M an initial public offering.
- The SPAC is targeting a company in the sports and health technology sectors with an enterprise value between $600M and $1B, according to a S-1 filing.
- Woods is a lead investor in the blank check company and it marks the professional golfer's first participation in a SPAC. Woods follows several sports superstars who have been involved in SPACs in the past year including Alex Rodriguez, Colin Kaepernick, Patrick Mahomes and Shaquille O'Neal.
- The management team for the SPAC includes CEO Andrew White, an entrepreneur in the sports & entertainment world. The CFO of the SPAC is Christopher Hubman who has been the CFO of TGR, Tiger Woods Ventures since 2000. The management team also includes Mark Steinberg, who has been Woods' agent for over 25 years.
- The SPACs sponsor, LeAD Sports & Health Tech Sponsor, agreed to purchase 9.5M warrants in a private placement that will occur simultaneously with the closing of the proposed public offering.
- Sports & Health Tech plans to list its units on the Nasdaq under the symbol LDSPU, Class A shares under LDSP and warrants under LDSPW.
- RBC Capital Markets is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
