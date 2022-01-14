Spirit Realty Capital prices upsized stock offering at $47.60
Jan. 14, 2022
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) has priced its upsized public offering of 8.2M shares of common stock (from 6.5M), all of which are being offered in connection with the forward sale agreement, at $47.60/share.
- In connection with the offering, the Company entered into a forward sale agreement with Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, with respect to 8.2M shares.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.23M shares.
- SRC will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by forward purchasers.
- Net proceeds, if any will be used to fund potential property acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or repurchasing indebtedness, working capital.
- Shares down 4% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $49.55.
