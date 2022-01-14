Home BancShares prices $300M of subordinated notes offering
Jan. 14, 2022 12:55 AM ETHome Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) has priced an offering of $300M of its 3.125% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032.
- Commencing January 30, 2027, the interest rate on the Notes will reset quarterly to a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate that is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR plus 182 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including, repayment of outstanding notes and subordinated debentures, investments at the holding company level, providing capital to support the growth of Centennial Bank and the Company’s business, and payment of the cash consideration components of future acquisitions.
- The Company expects to close the transaction on January 18, 2022.
