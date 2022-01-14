Asia-Pacific shares edge lower; China's exports grew more than expected to 20.9%
Jan. 14, 2022 1:12 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -1.39%.
- China -0.58%. China's exports rose by 20.9% Y/Y, above the 20% increase forecast by Reuters.
- Imports grew by 19.5% Y/Y, missing expectations of a 26.3% increase.
- Hong Kong -0.57%.
- Australia -1.08%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 slid 1.42% to 4,659.03, Nasdaq fell 2.51% to 14,806.81, while Dow Jones dropped 176.70 points to close at 36,113.62.
- Fed Governor Lael Brainard said officials could boost rates as early as March to ensure that high price pressures are brought under control. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker and Chicago bank leader Charles Evans joined the calls by their policy-making colleagues for higher interest rates this year.
- Investors await U.S. economic data including retail sales and industrial production due later in the day, after December inflation print came in line with expectations.
- Oil prices fell, with U.S crude down 0.35% to $81.84/barrel, Brent futures lost 0.3% to $84.28.
- Spot gold was flat at $1,824.25/ounce. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.1% at $1,819.50. Spot silver shed 0.2% to $23.08 an ounce, platinum was up 0.2% at $971.61, and palladium fell 0.9% to $1,869.91.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.16%; S&P 500 +0.15%; Nasdaq +0.18%.