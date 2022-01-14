Virgin Galactic prices $425M of convertible notes offering

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) has priced its offering of $425M of 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering.
  • Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase, up to an additional $75M of notes.
  • The initial conversion rate is 78.1968 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to ~$12.79/share).
  • Estimated net proceeds of ~$413.7M will be used to fund the cost of capped call transactions, to fund working capital, general and administrative matters.
  • The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on January 19, 2022.
  • SPCE lost around 19% during yesterday's intraday session after announcing the sale of convertible notes.
