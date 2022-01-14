Citi to sell four Southeast Asia Consumer business to UOB Group
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) has reached agreement with Singapore’s United Overseas Bank (UOB) on the acquisition of its consumer banking franchises in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
- The transaction includes retail banking and credit card businesses but excludes the bank’s institutional businesses in all four countries.
- The purchase price includes net asset value of about S$4B of the businesses being sold and a premium of S$915M ($690M) paid by UOB.
- Approx. 5,000 Citi consumer banking staff and supporting employees in the four markets are expected to transfer to UOB.
- Upon closing, the bank expects the transaction to result in the release of ~$1.2B of allocated tangible common equity, as well as an increase to tangible common equity of over $200M.
- “The sale of these four consumer markets, along with our previously announced transactions, demonstrate our sense of urgency to execute our strategic refresh," said Mark Mason, Citi CFO.
- The deal to be completed between mid-2022 and early 2024, depending on the progress and outcome of regulatory approvals.
- Last year, Citi said it was exiting retail banking in 13 countries outside U.S. to focus more on wealth management.