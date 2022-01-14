European indices in red; U.K. economy grew by 0.9% in November

Jan. 14, 2022 4:16 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

euro banknotes in a row

assalve/E+ via Getty Images

  • London -0.13%. U.K. November monthly GDP rose +0.9% M/M vs +0.4% expected, and prior month's reading of +0.1%.
  • Quarterly, GDP +1.1% 3M/3M vs +0.8% expected, prior +0.9%.
  • Germany -0.79%. The German economy grew by 2.7% in 2021 amid surging COVID-19 cases, pandemic-related restrictions and supply chain pressures.
  • France -0.83%. December final HICP +3.4% Y/Y in-line ith prelim. CPI +2.8% in-line with prelim.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.7%, with tech stocks declining to lead losses, while oil and gas stocks climbed.
  • Several Federal Reserve policymakers on Thursday signaled that they could be prepared to begin raising U.S. interest rates in March, with inflation now running at 7%.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries up one basis point to 1.72%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.08%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.12%.
  • European futures lower. FTSE -0.14%; CAC -0.75%; DAX -0.53% and EURO STOXX -0.07%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.