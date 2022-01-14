European indices in red; U.K. economy grew by 0.9% in November
Jan. 14, 2022 4:16 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.13%. U.K. November monthly GDP rose +0.9% M/M vs +0.4% expected, and prior month's reading of +0.1%.
- Quarterly, GDP +1.1% 3M/3M vs +0.8% expected, prior +0.9%.
- Germany -0.79%. The German economy grew by 2.7% in 2021 amid surging COVID-19 cases, pandemic-related restrictions and supply chain pressures.
- France -0.83%. December final HICP +3.4% Y/Y in-line ith prelim. CPI +2.8% in-line with prelim.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.7%, with tech stocks declining to lead losses, while oil and gas stocks climbed.
- Several Federal Reserve policymakers on Thursday signaled that they could be prepared to begin raising U.S. interest rates in March, with inflation now running at 7%.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries up one basis point to 1.72%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.08%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.12%.
- European futures lower. FTSE -0.14%; CAC -0.75%; DAX -0.53% and EURO STOXX -0.07%.