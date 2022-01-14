Charter subsidiaries prices $1.2B of senior notes offering

Jan. 14, 2022 4:35 AM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Wealth and poverty. Disparity between rich and poor. Whoever has money holds the power.

Yuri Ruggeri/iStock via Getty Images

  • Charter Communications' (NASDAQ:CHTR) subsidiaries, CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital (Issuers), have priced $1.2B of senior unsecured notes due 2032.
  • The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.750% per annum and will be issued at a price of 100.000% of the aggregate principal amount.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential buybacks of Class A common stock of Charter and common units of Charter Communications Holdings, to repay certain indebtedness and to pay related fees and expenses.
  • Closing date is January 19, 2022.
  • Recently, Wolfe Research downgraded Charter to Underperform on dim subscriber outlook.
  • Previously (Jan. 13): Charter subsidiaries announces debt offering
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.