Charter subsidiaries prices $1.2B of senior notes offering
Jan. 14, 2022 4:35 AM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Charter Communications' (NASDAQ:CHTR) subsidiaries, CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital (Issuers), have priced $1.2B of senior unsecured notes due 2032.
- The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.750% per annum and will be issued at a price of 100.000% of the aggregate principal amount.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential buybacks of Class A common stock of Charter and common units of Charter Communications Holdings, to repay certain indebtedness and to pay related fees and expenses.
- Closing date is January 19, 2022.
- Recently, Wolfe Research downgraded Charter to Underperform on dim subscriber outlook.
