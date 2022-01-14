Ferguson reports share buyback program

  • Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) announces that, in continuation of the share repurchase program declared on September 30, 2021, it has entered into an irrevocable and non-discretionary arrangement with its broker J.P. Morgan Securities PLC commencing from January 14, 2022 and ending no later than April 6, 2022.
  • The maximum pecuniary amount allocated to this tranche of the Program is £275M.
  • The value of shares repurchased will not exceed $1,000M.
  • The Company's shareholders generally authorized the purchase up to a maximum of 22,186,462 of ordinary shares at its AGM held on December 2, 2021.
  • FERG anticipates that it will request a similar general authority from shareholders at its AGM expected to be held in November/December 2022 pursuant to which purchases of shares under the Program will continue.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor The Global Investor says FERG's underlying business performance is strong in an article titled, "Ferguson: Maximizing Shareholder Returns."
