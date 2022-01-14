Plymouth Rock Technologies appoints permanent CFO

Jan. 14, 2022 4:59 AM ETPlymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (PLRTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCQB:PLRTF) has appointed Susan J Gardner as the company's Chief Financial Officer.
  • Prior to joining PLRTF, Ms. Gardner spent over 16 years at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co. as their VP, Controller & Treasurer.
  • Additionally, Co-founder of Plymouth Rock Technologies, Carl Cagliarini has agreed to join the board of directors. He currently heads the company's UK subsidiary and will continue to oversee the operations.
  • Vivian Katsuris, Corporate Secretary, who held the interim CFO position, has also agreed to re-join the board. Ms. Katsuris was a board member from November 2017 to April 2020.

  • Tim Crowhurst has resigned from the board for personal reasons.

