Huize Holding announces termination of acquisition of Shengs Life & General
Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) has notified Hubei Shengs Life & General Insurance Agency and its shareholders of the termination of the previously announced acquisition of a controlling equity interest in Shengs Life & General.
Pursuant to the terms, the company is exercising its right to terminate the acquisition with ten working days prior notice due to delays in the closing.
The termination of the acquisition will become effective on January 28, 2022.
As previously announced, on September 24, 2021, the Company, through Shenzhen Zhixuan Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company’s consolidated variable interest entity, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling equity interest in Shengs Life & General.