Alfa laval divests remaining shares in Neles Oyj
Jan. 14, 2022 5:33 AM ETAlfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY), ALFVF, MXTOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) has completed sale of all its remaining shares in Neles Oyj (OTCPK:MXTOF).
- As part of a public cash tender offer in 2020 Alfa Laval acquired a total holding of 12.7M shares in Neles Oyj (OTCPK:MXTOF).
- During 2021, the company sold ~5.7M shares and today Alfa Laval sold all remaining shares in Neles Oyj.
- Net proceeds from the sale of the total holding of shares in Neles Oyj is 170.3M EUR, and the pre-tax capital gain on the divestment is 24.0M EUR.
- The capital gain is reported as part of Other comprehensive income and hence will not affect Net income.