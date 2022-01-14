Yamaha Motor to supply Hyper-EV Electric Motors for Subaru Tecnica International

Jan. 14, 2022 5:59 AM ETYamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF), YAMHYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Yamaha Motor (OTCPK:YAMHF) to supply Subaru Tecnica International (STI) with electric motor units for the STI E-RA EV it is developing for future motorsport.
  • The STI E-RA is being developed by STI with the aim of gaining experience and practice in new technologies in the world of motorsport, which is making its way toward a carbon-neutral era.
  • The STI E-RA CONCEPT based on will be on display at the Subaru/STI booth at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022, which kicks off today at the Makuhari Messe exhibition complex in Chiba, Japan.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.