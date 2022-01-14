Yamaha Motor to supply Hyper-EV Electric Motors for Subaru Tecnica International
Jan. 14, 2022
- Yamaha Motor (OTCPK:YAMHF) to supply Subaru Tecnica International (STI) with electric motor units for the STI E-RA EV it is developing for future motorsport.
- The STI E-RA is being developed by STI with the aim of gaining experience and practice in new technologies in the world of motorsport, which is making its way toward a carbon-neutral era.
- The STI E-RA CONCEPT based on will be on display at the Subaru/STI booth at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022, which kicks off today at the Makuhari Messe exhibition complex in Chiba, Japan.