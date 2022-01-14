SPAC Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II raised $261M in IPO
Jan. 14, 2022 6:14 AM ETAtlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (ACAB), ACABU, ACABWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (ACABU) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 26.1M units (up from 25M units) at $10.00 per unit.
- The units will be listed on the NASDAQ today.
- Each unit consists of one share of Series A common stock of the company and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Series A common stock at $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.915M units.
- Offering is expected to close on January 19.
- The company is led by CEO and Chairman Shahraab Ahmad, the founder and former CIO of Decca Capital, and President and Director Burt Jordan, who worked at Ford for over two decades, most recently serving as VP of Global Purchasing Operations and Supply Chain Sustainability.
- The company plans to target the next-generation mobility sector, focusing on businesses with large markets, high growth, and ESG values, among other characteristics.
- Management's previous SPAC, Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH), went public in March 2021 and recently announced a merger agreement with 3D printing firm Essentium.