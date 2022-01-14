TechnipFMC secures Integrated EPCI contract by Equinor

Jan. 14, 2022 6:14 AM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI), EQNR, STOHFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) has been awarded an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract for Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) Smorbukk Nord development.
  • The contract covers a high-pressure, high-temperature subsea production system and associated equipment for a brownfield tieback in the Asgard field in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, where TechnipFMC has a large installed base.
  • The installation campaign will use TechnipFMC’s battery hybrid vessel, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through reduced fuel consumption.
  • The award follows front end engineering and design work on the project in 2021 and was included in Q4 2021 inbound orders.
