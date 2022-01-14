Corvus Pharma initiates Phase 1/1b trial of CPI-818 for T-cell lymphomas in China

Jan. 14, 2022

  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:CRVS) partner Angel Pharmaceuticals has treated the first patient in its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of Corvus’ small molecule ITK inhibitor CPI-818 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphomas (TCL) in China.
  • The Phase 1/1b trial will evaluate various dosing regimens in TCL patients, and is designed to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy.
  • Corvus co-founded Angel Pharma to develop its pipeline in greater China and currently holds an equity stake of 49.7% in the company.
  • Angel Pharma licensed the rights from Corvus to develop, manufacture and commercialize CPI-818 in greater China.
  • In August 2021, CRVS submitted IND application for the initiation of a Phase 1/1b trial of CPI-818 in China.
  • Shares down 3.2% premarket at $2.13.
