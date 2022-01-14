Peloton Interactive stock to be replaced by Old Dominion Freight Line in Nasdaq 100
Jan. 14, 2022 6:23 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), ODFLQQXT, NDXX, NDXE, QQQE, QQQ, NDXBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) will drop out of the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (NASDAQ:QQQ) index, while Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) takes its place.
- PTON is off 1% in premarket trading, while ODFL is little changed.
- The move will take place prior to the start of trading on Monday, Jan. 24, the Nasdaq says.
- ODFL will also replace PTON in the Nasdaq 100 equal weight (NDXE) (NYSEARCA:QQQE) and the Nasdaq 100 ex-tech (NDXX) (NASDAQ:QQXT).
- PTON shares are down 80% over the last year and down more than 10% this year already, including a drop more than 6% yesterday.
- ODFL is up nearly 60% in the past year.
- Keybanc weighed in on Peloton (PTON) last week, saying orders showed improving demand.