Magnachip Semiconductor launches 11 new generation of high-voltage 600V SJ MOSFET
Jan. 14, 2022 6:23 AM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) launches 11 new generation high-voltage 600V super junction metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors ((SJ MOSFETs)) for wide range of consumer products and industrial applications
- The company has already released product samples and plans to begin mass production of them in March 2022.
- These new 2.5th generation transistors were developed using new designs based on the latest process technology to improve switching functionality by more than 10% compared to previous generations.
- The new 2.5G products can be widely used in products and applications including TVs, lighting infrastructure, fast chargers, adapters, PC power and industrial power supplies and are also well suited for hard- and soft-switching topologies.
- Recently, major Korean TV manufacturers have stimulated demand by releasing premium models and demand for MOSFETs is expected to increase significantly along with the growth of the premium TV market.
- Recently, the company gained on report of exploring new sales process.