Commercial Metals prices upsized $600M senior notes in two tranches

Jan. 14, 2022 6:23 AM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has priced $300M of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2030 and $300M of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2032 .
  • The offering size was increased to $600M from previously announced $300M.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about January 28, 2022.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund the redemption of its outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2027 and for general corporate purposes.
  • In a separate release, the company has issued conditional notice of redemption of all of the outstanding $300M of 5.375% senior notes due 2027 on February 15, 2022 conditioned on the closing of the issuance and sale of above mentioned debt securities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.