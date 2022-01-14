Commercial Metals prices upsized $600M senior notes in two tranches
Jan. 14, 2022 6:23 AM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has priced $300M of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2030 and $300M of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2032 .
- The offering size was increased to $600M from previously announced $300M.
- Offering is expected to close on or about January 28, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund the redemption of its outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2027 and for general corporate purposes.
- In a separate release, the company has issued conditional notice of redemption of all of the outstanding $300M of 5.375% senior notes due 2027 on February 15, 2022 conditioned on the closing of the issuance and sale of above mentioned debt securities.