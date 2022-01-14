LumiraDx's COVID-19 antigen test detects Omicron variant
Jan. 14, 2022
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) announces that results from ongoing testing and monitoring of COVID-19 variants show its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test detects the Omicron Variant.
- In-house wet testing with live Omicron virus demonstrated that the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test detects the Omicron variant with comparable sensitivity to other variants.
- In the original FDA EUA clinical studies, the test demonstrated 100% agreement with RT-PCR up to Ct 33.0.
- These latest results confirm the company's previous announcement based on in-silico and recombinant protein analysis of the specific mutations in the Omicron variant that the performance of its tests will not be impacted by these mutations.
- "The ability of our test to detect Omicron and other variants of concern, combined with both CE Marking and EUA from FDA with the intended use that includes the screening of asymptomatic individuals makes the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test a valuable tool at this stage of the pandemic," commented Nigel Lindner, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer.