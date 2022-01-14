BlackRock Non-GAAP EPS of $10.42 beats by $0.28, revenue of $5.11B misses by $40M
Jan. 14, 2022 6:30 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BlackRock press release (NYSE:BLK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $10.42 beats by $0.28.
- Revenue of $5.11B (+14.1% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Q4 long term inflows of $169B, FY21 long term inflows of $459B.
- AUM at the end of FY21 $10.01T, FY21 average AUM of 9.36T.
- $540 billion of full year total net inflows, reflects 6% organic asset growth and 11% organic base fee growth, led by record flows in ETFs and active strategies
- $212 billion of quarterly total net inflows positive across all client types, investment styles and regions
- BlackRock’s Board of Directors approved an 18% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $4.88 per share, payable March 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2022.