Volvo Trucks launches enhance version of Volvo VNR Electric
Jan. 14, 2022 6:31 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)VOLAF, VOLVF, VOLVYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- In North America, Volvo Trucks (OTCPK:VLVLY) has launched an enhanced version of its Volvo VNR Electric with up to 85% increased range and faster charging.
- The first generation of Volvo VNR Electric had an operating range of up to 240 km (150 miles). Now an enhanced version of the class 8* electric truck is launched, with an operational range of up to 440 km (275 miles) and increased energy storage of up to 565kWh.
- Production of the enhanced Volvo VNR Electric will start in Q2 2022 at New River Valley plant in Virginia, which is the exclusive producer of all Volvo trucks in North America.
