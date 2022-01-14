Open Lending expands partnership with defi SOLUTIONS
Jan. 14, 2022 6:31 AM ETOpen Lending Corporation (LPRO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- defi SOLUTIONS announced the expansion of its partnership with Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) to empowers borrowers and captive auto lenders for the future with proprietary data, advanced decisioning analytics and increased volumes with less risk.
- The expansion includes an integration with Open Lending's Lenders Protection platform for captives via the defi XLOS originations product.
- Using Lenders Protection, captives can increase their lending volume beyond normal prime lending guidelines to help the underserved, while earning higher yields.
- The Lenders Protection integration is currently available to finance companies on the defi LOS product and will also help lenders potentially reduce the financial impact of current expected credit loss reporting, which is changing how lenders account for credit losses in the allowance for loan and lease losses.
- The defi XLOS integration of Lenders Protection will become available effective Q2 2022 and will be core to the new defi ORIGINATIONS platform scheduled for delivery later in 2022.