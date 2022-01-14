Ucommune to develop asset-light Digital Park Project in Nanchang, Jiangxi
Jan. 14, 2022 6:45 AM ETUcommune International Ltd (UK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) signed an agreement with Nanchang Qinghu Industrial Park Management for jointly developing the Nanchang Honggutan-Ucommune project.
- Under the agreement terms, the formal cooperation between Ucommune and Nanchang Qinghu Industrial Park Management Company started on Dec.21, 2021 and lasts until Dec.20, 2024.
- The company will provide managed services for the park and will leverage cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence, IoT, and 5G it will build a smart digital park with an industrial ecosystem, online infrastructure, comprehensive functionality and services, and intelligent operations system.
- The company will deliver a variety of business services to the park's tenants which will optimize the flow and sharing of information across the industry chain.
- Shares trading 6% down premarket.