Ucommune to develop asset-light Digital Park Project in Nanchang, Jiangxi

Jan. 14, 2022 6:45 AM ETUcommune International Ltd (UK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) signed an agreement with Nanchang Qinghu Industrial Park Management for jointly developing the Nanchang Honggutan-Ucommune project.
  • Under the agreement terms, the formal cooperation between Ucommune and Nanchang Qinghu Industrial Park Management Company started on Dec.21, 2021 and lasts until Dec.20, 2024.
  • The company will provide managed services for the park and will leverage cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence, IoT, and 5G it will build a smart digital park with an industrial ecosystem, online infrastructure, comprehensive functionality and services, and intelligent operations system.
  • The company will deliver a variety of business services to the park's tenants which will optimize the flow and sharing of information across the industry chain.
  • Shares trading 6% down premarket.
