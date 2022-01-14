Cybersecurity firm Cerberus Cyber Sentinel prices $10M IPO
Jan. 14, 2022 6:51 AM ETCerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Scottsdale, AZ-based Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has priced its initial public offering of 2M shares at a price of $5.00/share for a total of $10M of gross proceeds to Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.
- The common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on January 14, 2022, under the symbol “CISO.”
- Offering is expected to close on January 19, 2022.
- The company states that it provides a full range of cybersecurity consulting and related services, encompassing all pillars of cybersecurity, compliance, and culture, including Secured Managed Services, Compliance Services, SOC Services, Virtual CISO (vCISO) Services, Incident Response, Certified Forensics, Technical Assessments, and Cybersecurity Training.
- For the 12 months ended September 30, 2021, the company booked $12M in revenue.
- Boustead Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.