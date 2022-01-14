Launchpad Capital backed Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I prices $250M IPO, to debut today
Jan. 14, 2022 6:52 AM ETPapaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I - Units (PPYAU), PPYA, PPYAWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SPAC Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (PPYAU) has priced its initial public offering of 25M units at $10.00 per unit.
- The units are expected kick-off trading today on Nasdaq
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters' have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.75M units.
- The company’s management team is led by Chairperson Patrick Pohlen, Chief Executive Officer Clay Whitehead, President Alexander Spiro, and Chief Financial Officer and Secretary Daniel Rogers.
- The company intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the software, internet, media, fintech, healthcare IT or consumer industry sectors and to focus on vertical solutions driven by AI, marketplaces, platforms and networks.