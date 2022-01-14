Great Wall Motor hit a new record in FY21 with sales up 15%
Jan. 14, 2022 6:52 AM ETGreat Wall Motor Company Limited (GWLLY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLY) sales up 15.2% Y/Y to nearly 1.3M vehicles in FY21, a new record that the sales have been more than one million units for six consecutive years.
- In December, 162,369 new vehicles were sold, a month-on-month increase of 32.5%.
- The company's brand HAVAL was the top seller in FY1 with more than 770,000 units and cumulative global sales of more than 7M units.
- POER and WINGLE brand became co-drivers pickup's sales, resulting in total cumulative global sales of 2M units.
- The company sold 136,953 new energy vehicles, contributing 10.7% to its total sales.