Marks and Spencer is defended by Deutsche Bank after earnings
Jan. 14, 2022 6:55 AM ETMarks and Spencer Group plc (MAKSF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank keeps a positive stance on Marks and Spencer Group (OTCQX:MAKSF) after taking in the company's Q3 earnings report.
- Analyst Adam Cochrane: "The momentum seen at M&S continues across both Clothing and Food and reinforces our positive view on the company. Our fear than Omicron disruption would hit the store sales (especially of Food) in the run up to Christmas appears to have been overdone although there are still some risks for the 4Q outturn in this regard."
- The firm keeps a Buy rating on M&S as its views the earnings print as supportive of the bull case.
- Shares of Marks and Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF) are down 3.30% in London trading.