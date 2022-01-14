Emergent Biosolutions founder and executive chairman Fuad El-Hibri to retire

Jan. 14, 2022 7:00 AM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) founder and executive chairman Fuad El-Hibri to retire effective April 1, 2022.
  • El-Hibri founded the company in 1998 and took the company public in 2006 and served as CEO for almost 14 years until March 2012, and executive chairman for 10 years.
  • The company expects to name a new Chair of the Board of Directors ahead of El-Hibri’s retirement.
  • "Emergent is on track to achieving its 2024 strategic plan goals and I have utmost confidence in the executive team under the leadership of Bob Kramer and the oversight of our highly experienced and capable board. While I have been looking forward to retirement after 23 years of service, I will be rooting from the sidelines as a fan, friend, and shareholder.” said El-Hibri
