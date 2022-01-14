European power prices skyrocket as French government's steps smack EDF
Jan. 14, 2022 7:02 AM ETElectricité de France S.A. (ECIFF)ECIFYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) plunges more than 20% in Paris after warning that the French government's new measures to limit the impact of soaring power prices on consumers would cost the utility as much as €8.4B (~$9.6B) and cause extended outages at several nuclear plants.
- As part of the government measures, EDF will need to increase the volume of nuclear power it sells to rival suppliers at a price currently fixed far below market rates.
- The company, which also abandoned its debt and profit guidance for 2022, may need to raise capital to counter the blow.
- EDF also cuts its nuclear production estimate for the year to 300-330 TWh from 330-360 TWh after it had to extend the outage period for five of its reactors.
- The moves have sent French and German electricity prices soaring; according to Bloomberg, the German February contract spiked as much as 22% to €235.50/MWh and the contract for the next quarter jumped as much as 23% to €183/MWh, while the French contract for April to June delivery surged up to 24% to €191.
- France will hold a presidential election in April, and President Emmanuel Macron faced street protests in 2018 when he tried to introduce a fuel tax to dissuade people from using diesel cars.