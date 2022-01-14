Planet Labs rallies after launching 44 satellites on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
Jan. 14, 2022 7:05 AM ETPlanet Labs PBC (PL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trades higher after the successful launch of 44 SuperDove satellite into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
- The company says it established contact with all of the SuperDove satellites to keep in tact its record of successfully connecting with 100% of all Planet satellites launched.
- Planet Labs (PL) has now launched 127 satellites across eight launches with SpaceX, and over 500 satellites total since the company's founding ten years ago.
- Shares of Planet Labs (PL) are up 4.15% premarket to $5.83 vs. the post-SPAC range of $4.95 to $12.15.
