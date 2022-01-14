BlackRock Q4 earnings beat, making year organic growth best ever
Jan. 14, 2022 7:11 AM ETBLKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q4 earnings exceed the average analyst estimate as the asset manager turned in its best annual organic growth ever and assets under management reached new highs.
- "Our business is more diversified than ever before – active strategies, including alternatives, contributed over 60% of 2021 organic base fee growth," said Chairman Laurence B. Fink.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of $10.42 beats the $10.14 consensus and increases from $10.18 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 revenue of $5.11B falls short of the $5.15B consensus; rises from $4.48B a year ago; primarily driven by strong organic base fee growth and the positive impact of market beta on average AUM, partly offset by the impact of yield-related fee waivers on certain money market funds and strategic pricing changes to certain products.
- Investment advisory and administration fees of $3.83B increased from $3.26B a year earlier.
- Technology services, including Aladdin, produced $339M in revenue in Q4, up from $305M in the year-ago quarter.
- Distribution fees of $411M rose from $314M.
- Q4 total expense of $3.07B jumped from $2.63B a year earlier, with employee compensation and benefits costs rising to $1.56B from $1.34B.
- Q4 adjusted operating income of $2.06B rose 11% Y/Y; adjusted operating margin of 45.5% fell from 46.6% a year ago.
- BlackRock's (BLK) iShares ETF platform net flows were $103.9B, bringing AUM at Dec. 31, 2021 to $3.27T.
- Total assets under management increased to $10.01T from $9.46T at Sept. 30, 2021.
- BlackRock (BLK) shares rise 0.2% in premarket trading.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
