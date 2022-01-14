Corning dips on downgrade from DB due to 'estimate risk'

Jan. 14, 2022 7:14 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) is getting a downgrade from Deutsche Bank, as the investment firm believes earnings estimates are too high in the near term.
  • Analyst Matthew Niknam lowered his rating to hold, but kept his $41 price target, noting that earnings estimates for Corning's first-quarter 2022 are 48 cents a share, but the firm believes it will earn 40 cents a share, due to lower margins. The investment firm also noted that Corning recently changed Chief Financial Officers, a headline that is "worth flagging, as the 1Q22 outlook could reflect some additional degree of conservatism with a new CFO taking the reigns."
  • Corning (GLW) shares are down more than 2% to $37.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Niknam added that he is favorable on Corning and its exposure to different markets "should drive double-digit EPS growth" over several years, but he believes there is near-term risk and limited upside at the moment.
  • Corning (GLW) was named a stock that is getting "greener," due to an emphasis on environmental focus, in November.
