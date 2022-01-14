Domino's Pizza is lower after Morgan Stanley warns COVID and stimulus benefits will fade
Jan. 14, 2022 7:14 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to an Equalweight rating after having it slotted at Overweight on a call tied chiefly to valuation.
- Analyst John Glass: "While DPZ still embodies many of the characteristics of a great long term growth compounder, we see limited justification for further multiple expansion, especially as DPZ's sales growth will likely being to normalize after experiencing substantial Covid (and stimulus) benefits in 20/21."
- Glass and team derive a price target of $535 PT on DPZ by applying the current average forward multiple over the last three to five years to 2023 earnings.
- Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) are down 1.33% premarket to $475.00
