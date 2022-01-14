Nasdaq, S&P, Dow Jones futures trade mixed as banks top profit forecasts
Jan. 14, 2022
- Stock index futures are little changed as investors digest big bank results that mostly top estimates.
- S&P futures (SPX) are flat, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) are slightly lower after tech struggled yesterday and Dow futures (INDU) are up a bit.
- Financial earnings are rolling in. Wells Fargo beats on the top and bottom lines, but JPMorgan Chase was a bit light on revenue. Both stocks are up premarket.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 basis points to 1.74%.
- Before the bell, the latest numbers on retail sales arrive. Economists expect that sales fell 0.1% in December.
- "The US numbers include restaurant spending (not the norm elsewhere)," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan says. "There are two reasons to expect some weakening—lower income US households have spent the savings and stimulus cheques they acquired, and consumption patterns shifting with a desire to 'save Christmas' by avoiding the virus (this shift seems to have been stronger elsewhere in the world)."
- Among individual stocks, Peloton sees another setback as it will be replaced by Old Dominion Freight Line in the Nasdaq 100.