Wall Street analysts raise target price on iRhythm after updated reimbursement rates
Jan. 14, 2022 7:21 AM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch raised the firm's price target (PT) on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to $165 from $120 and keeps a Buy rating.
- The analyst believes updated reimbursement for the Zio XT patch "is a step in the right direction."
- Truist analyst Kaila Krum raised the firm's PT on iRhythm to $185 from $130 and keeps a Buy rating.
- The analyst is citing an improved reimbursement outlook following the recent update provided by Novitas earlier this week, boosting her FY22 revenue view to $400M from $351M and her FY23 view to $481M from $415M.
- The updated reimbursement rates at $223 for CPT code 93243 and $233 for CPT code 93247, retroactive to January 1, 2022, are higher than the prior $103 and $115 set in April 2021.
- On Wednesday, BTIG analyst Marie Thibault upgraded iRhythm to Buy from Neutral with a $170 PT. Thibault states, "We estimate that IRTC continued to have strong underlying volume growth of 30%+ y/y in 2021. We are increasing our revenue forecast to account for the updated reimbursement rates."
- Following Novitas' update, Baird analyst Mike Polark also raised the PT on IRTC to $137 from $110 and keeps a Neutral rating.
- The analyst noted Novitas roughly doubled its payment rate which iRhythm estimates would have increased 2021 revenue by 10%.
- He expects the final chapter of this Medicare rate saga to unfold later this year with yet another CMS PFS rulemaking cycle.
- In a week so far, IRTC has gained ~40% following release of reimbursement rates by Novitas.
- Earlier, Oppenheimer also upgraded IRTC to Outperform.