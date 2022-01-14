Wall Street analysts raise target price on iRhythm after updated reimbursement rates

Jan. 14, 2022 7:21 AM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch raised the firm's price target (PT) on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to $165 from $120 and keeps a Buy rating.
  • The analyst believes updated reimbursement for the Zio XT patch "is a step in the right direction."
  • Truist analyst Kaila Krum raised the firm's PT on iRhythm to $185 from $130 and keeps a Buy rating.
  • The analyst is citing an improved reimbursement outlook following the recent update provided by Novitas earlier this week, boosting her FY22 revenue view to $400M from $351M and her FY23 view to $481M from $415M.
  • The updated reimbursement rates at $223 for CPT code 93243 and $233 for CPT code 93247, retroactive to January 1, 2022, are higher than the prior $103 and $115 set in April 2021.
  • On Wednesday, BTIG analyst Marie Thibault upgraded iRhythm to Buy from Neutral with a $170 PT. Thibault states, "We estimate that IRTC continued to have strong underlying volume growth of 30%+ y/y in 2021. We are increasing our revenue forecast to account for the updated reimbursement rates."
  • Following Novitas' update, Baird analyst Mike Polark also raised the PT on IRTC to $137 from $110 and keeps a Neutral rating.
  • The analyst noted Novitas roughly doubled its payment rate which iRhythm estimates would have increased 2021 revenue by 10%.
  • He expects the final chapter of this Medicare rate saga to unfold later this year with yet another CMS PFS rulemaking cycle.
  • In a week so far, IRTC has gained ~40% following release of reimbursement rates by Novitas.
  • Earlier, Oppenheimer also upgraded IRTC to Outperform.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.