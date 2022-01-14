Relief Therapeutics says its partnership with NRx is active despite lawsuit
Jan. 14, 2022 7:23 AM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF), NRXPBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- In response to a lawsuit filed by a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) against the company over experimental COVID-19 therapy Zyesami (Aviptadil), Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) says that it continues to believe its agreement between the two parties for the drug remained active.
- Despite NRx’s (NRXP) position that the agreement has been canceled, “Relief continues to believe that the collaboration agreement between the parties with respect to aviptadil remains in full force and effect, and that NeuroRx, and not Relief, is in breach of that agreement,” the company noted.
- On Monday, NRx (NRXP) filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court. In the counterclaim against the former partner, the company highlighted, among other things, Relief's breach of the collaboration agreement and detailed alleged collusion by its Chairman Raghuram Selvaraju and the company management and associates.
- The statements made on Selvaraju in the press release issued by NRx (NRXP) on Wednesday “are false and likely defamatory,” Relief (OTCQB:RLFTF) added.
- The dispute has come in the wake of the submission of an application with the FDA for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use of aviptadil for COVID-19.