The Sherwin-Williams slips 2% as prelim EPS expected below consensus
Jan. 14, 2022 7:25 AM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) slips 2.6% as prelim 4Q sales of $4.76B (consensus $4.76B), a growth of 6.1% Y/Y and prelim FY21 sales of $19.94B (consensus $19.94B), a growth of 8.6% Y/Y.
- 4Q diluted EPS is expected to be $1.15 and Adj. EPS to be $1.35 (consensus $1.68).
- FY21 diluted EPS is expected to be $6.96 and Adj. EPS to be $8.15 (consensus $8.48) from prior guidance of $8.35 to $8.55 .
- "While we met our consolidated fourth quarter net sales guidance and demand remains robust, we are disappointed in our weaker than expected earnings results in the quarter. Our lower than expected earnings relative to our prior guidance is related to a shortfall in The Americas Group, where sales were below our guidance due to slower than expected improvement in raw material availability and COVID-related labor headwinds in December." said Chairman, President and CEO John G. Morikis.